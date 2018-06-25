< Back to All News

NEO is Ten Years Old and Keeps Growing Up

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

Local youth organization NEO has been around for ten years now, and what are the founders doing to celebrate? They are expanding…

Now, that youth center is getting larger. Lynn Skrukrud and Halli Ellis founded the organization when they were 19, and eventually found part of a building on Joerschke Drive to call home. Skrukrud says they have about 500 members now, so they are taking over the entire place…

Renovations will begin in September, and they hope to be done in January. They plan to remain open during construction. Skrukrud says the expansion is estimated to cost around 250-thousand dollars, and will be paid for with largely private donations.

