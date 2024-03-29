< Back to All News

NEO Pgm Director Gets Women Persistence Award

Posted: Mar. 29, 2024 12:42 AM PDT

The longtime NEO Program Director has been honored by the League of California Cities. Halli Ellis-Edwards has received the Women of Persistence Award. It celebrates women who have persisted in their efforts for equality, change, growth, and improvement in their respective communities. That happened at a recent Bright Futures for Youth’s Power of the Purse fundraising event at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building…

click to listen to Halli Ellis-Edwards

In 2020, NEO merged with the Friendship Club and the organization was renamed Bright Futures for Youth. Ellis-Edwards was 19 years old when she co-founded NEO in 2008. Most recently, she’s been working hard with the Bright Futures Team on opening the new Youth Center, which happened in the late fall of last year. She says it provides a lot more room and flexibility…

click to listen to Halli Ellis-Edwards

Hundreds of children and young adults enjoy the Youth Center every week. It also includes a cafe, music room, small stage, and a game area.

