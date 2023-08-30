Sign Restrictions Meeting Planned

Recent actions in Nevada City designed to reduce what’s termed “internally illuminated signs”, is now getting more blowback from local businesses. So the City Council, at its meeting last week, tabled action to codify the ban in an ordinance. They’ve now referred the issue to their Business Strategic Initiative Committee, which will seek more local merchants’ input, at a meeting on September 26th. The city has also been working on a Dark Sky ordinance, to reduce harsh lighting in the downtown area. A co-owner of the Delish Bish, on Broad Street, Rachel McMahon, pointed out to the Council that they’re the only local food provider that’s open until midnight. She said much of their revenue is derived from late night entertainment and bar patrons…

McMahon also made reference to the recent removals of over a dozen neon signs, by code enforcement, under the city’s municipal ordinance…

McMahon said the signs are also vital for many downtown businesses that aren’t close to a street.