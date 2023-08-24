Nevada City Adopts Pilot Fuels Abatement Project

Nevada City’s recently-adopted Fire Risk Reduction Program is being launched with a Pilot Fuels Abatement Project. The City Council approved it at its Wednesday night meeting. The city’s five-year Capitol Improvement Program in the current budget includes more than 400-thousand dollars in deferred vegetation management. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that this would be a demonstration project for what’s called “slivers”, which are unparcelized pieces of land that the city owns and/or is responsible for. This would be referred to as the Drummond and Moore slivers, which is about a-third of an acre. And there are only around ten acres worth of this type of land…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

City Councilmember Lou Ceci is also on the Fire Safety Advisory Committee that recommended the project…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

Grayson said these slivers have had some previous work done but no recurring process to ensure continued sustainable management. The project would also comply with the city’s new vegetation and defensible space ordinance.