< Back to All News

Nevada City Also Getting Skateboard Park?

Posted: Oct. 16, 2023 2:55 PM PDT

Nevada City may soon be joining Grass Valley in offering a place to go for skateboarders. The city had been awarded a million-dollar grant, through the state’s Proposition 64, to fund installation of an artificial turf field at Seven Hills Middle School. The cannabis legalization measure also provides money for so-called “cannabis-free” zone facilities for youth. That would help ensure they engage in healthy activities and recreation, to build protective factors against substance abuse. But City Councilman Doug Fleming says it was later determined that the grant was insufficient to convert the entire field…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

And that was for shifting the money for a skateboard park, where there would be enough funding. Fleming, who’s also a member of the city’s Parks Strategic Initiative Committee, says there was a huge turnout in support of that project at a recent committee meeting…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

Fleming says the Nevada City skateboard park would still be next to Seven Hills school, on property donated by a private landowner. And the project would still need the go-ahead from the grant provider. The City Council will consider the recommendation at its meeting on November eighth.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha