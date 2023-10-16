Nevada City Also Getting Skateboard Park?

Nevada City may soon be joining Grass Valley in offering a place to go for skateboarders. The city had been awarded a million-dollar grant, through the state’s Proposition 64, to fund installation of an artificial turf field at Seven Hills Middle School. The cannabis legalization measure also provides money for so-called “cannabis-free” zone facilities for youth. That would help ensure they engage in healthy activities and recreation, to build protective factors against substance abuse. But City Councilman Doug Fleming says it was later determined that the grant was insufficient to convert the entire field…

And that was for shifting the money for a skateboard park, where there would be enough funding. Fleming, who’s also a member of the city’s Parks Strategic Initiative Committee, says there was a huge turnout in support of that project at a recent committee meeting…

Fleming says the Nevada City skateboard park would still be next to Seven Hills school, on property donated by a private landowner. And the project would still need the go-ahead from the grant provider. The City Council will consider the recommendation at its meeting on November eighth.