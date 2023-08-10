Nevada City Amending Lighting Ordinance

As Nevada City continues working on a so-called Dark Sky ordinance, the City Council has amended a portion of its existing lighting ordinance related to signs. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council, at its meeting Wednesday night, that it’s long been accepted that “internally illuminated” signs that can be viewed outside by the public aren’t permitted. But he said current language doesn’t adequately address this specific issue…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Grayson said a Dark Sky ordinance is not anticipated to be in conflict with any future changes to the lighting ordinance. But City Councilmember Doug Fleming said the lighting of benches on private commercial property should be addressed later…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

It was also mentioned at the meeting that 14 neon signs have come down over the last couple of weeks, under the city’s nuisance ordinance, by code enforcement.