< Back to All News

Nevada City Film Festival Ranked Among the Best

Posted: Feb. 11, 2020 6:16 AM PST

The Nevada City Film Festival is one of the best in the country. That’s not a marketing slogan or local opinion, but the results of a nationwide poll. USA Today is holding a nationwide contest, and festival Executive Director Jesse Locks says out of three thousand film festivals in North America, Nevada City’s is near the top…

Listen to Jesse Locks 1

A later feature will be done on those top ten, which means publicity and notoriety for those festivals. Nevada City currently ranks second, even ahead of the famous Sundance Film Festival in Utah, which right now ranks fourteeth…

Listen to Jesse Locks 2

Austin, Texas is currently in first place. Voting continues until March 2. To see the list and to vote, click here.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha