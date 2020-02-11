Nevada City Film Festival Ranked Among the Best

The Nevada City Film Festival is one of the best in the country. That’s not a marketing slogan or local opinion, but the results of a nationwide poll. USA Today is holding a nationwide contest, and festival Executive Director Jesse Locks says out of three thousand film festivals in North America, Nevada City’s is near the top…

A later feature will be done on those top ten, which means publicity and notoriety for those festivals. Nevada City currently ranks second, even ahead of the famous Sundance Film Festival in Utah, which right now ranks fourteeth…

Austin, Texas is currently in first place. Voting continues until March 2. To see the list and to vote, click here.

–gf