Nevada City and Grass Valley Extend Fire Agreement

Nevada City is moving forward and expanding its relationship with the Grass Valley Fire Department. Currently the two departments have an agreement to provide shared resources and joint fire protection. Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Mark Buttron and Division Chief Sam Goodspeed presented an update to the Nevada City City Council. Buttron says one benefit is the ability for Goodspeed to focus on fire prevention efforts.*

The chiefs say the next step in the partnership is a shared firefighter and then improving other processes.*

The council approved the extended relationship and will use Measure C funds to pay for the the Nevada City share of the firefighter.