< Back to All News

Nevada City and Grass Valley Extend Fire Agreement

Posted: Jul. 1, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

Nevada City is moving forward and expanding its relationship with the Grass Valley Fire Department. Currently the two departments have an agreement to provide shared resources and joint fire protection. Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Mark Buttron and Division Chief Sam Goodspeed presented an update to the Nevada City City Council. Buttron says one benefit is the ability for Goodspeed to focus on fire prevention efforts.*

Listen to Mark Buttron 1

The chiefs say the next step in the partnership is a shared firefighter and then improving other processes.*

Listen to Mark Buttron 2

The council approved the extended relationship and will use Measure C funds to pay for the the Nevada City share of the firefighter.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha