< Back to All News

Nevada City Annual Clean-up Revived

Posted: Mar. 12, 2021 5:53 AM PST

Nevada City is taking steps to prepare for a reopening that welcomes tourists and visitors back to an inviting environment after a year of struggling to work around the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Chamber of Commerce Board member, Jesse Locks, is stepping up to take on the challenge.

Listen to Jesse Locks

Projects identified include power washing sidewalks and repainting curbs, as well as a number of other beautification projects. The Chamber leader thinks its a great opportunity to get both business owners and residents involved. Businesses have expressed interest in developing a new look to support continued outdoor activities. Instead of a one day event as in the past, this year it will be for the entire month of April.*

Listen to Jesse Locks

Locks will use the remainder of March to promote the cleanup as well as raise money to offset any expenses.
Locks will be organizing work parties each Thursday in April and possibly expand to additional days if there is enough interest and participation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha