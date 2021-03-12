Nevada City Annual Clean-up Revived

Nevada City is taking steps to prepare for a reopening that welcomes tourists and visitors back to an inviting environment after a year of struggling to work around the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Chamber of Commerce Board member, Jesse Locks, is stepping up to take on the challenge.

Listen to Jesse Locks

Projects identified include power washing sidewalks and repainting curbs, as well as a number of other beautification projects. The Chamber leader thinks its a great opportunity to get both business owners and residents involved. Businesses have expressed interest in developing a new look to support continued outdoor activities. Instead of a one day event as in the past, this year it will be for the entire month of April.*

Listen to Jesse Locks

Locks will use the remainder of March to promote the cleanup as well as raise money to offset any expenses.

Locks will be organizing work parties each Thursday in April and possibly expand to additional days if there is enough interest and participation.