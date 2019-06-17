Nevada City Approves Cannabis Renewal Fees

The Nevada City City Council has approved a renewal process for cannabis businesses. While only a few are operation, there are 17 businesses that have either been approved or are going through the permitting process. City Manager Catrina Olson told the council that even though operators have expressed concern about the expense of the renewal, the city is losing money because tax revenue from those businesses isn’t coming in yet…

Listen to Catrina Olson

The original proposal included a five thousand dollar processing fee. Jared Steinman, who owns Core Body Development, which is not operational yet, supported a better idea…

Listen to Jared Steinman

A major part of the renewal fees would go toward employing a full time compliance officer. The council approved the five thousand dollars as a deposit, by a unanimous vote.

