Nevada City Approves Two Cannabis Businesses

The Nevada City Planning Commission has approved two medical cannabis businesses. The commission voted unanimously to allow The Searls Group to operate at 569 Searls Avenue, which is the same location as the already approved Elevation 2477 dispensary. The other group, Floracy, will operate at 75 Bost Avenue. Both groups will produce medical cannabis-related products. Next week, the City Council is expected to again discuss the proposal to expand from one approved medical marijuana dispensary to three.

–gf