Nevada City Man Arrested For Ripping Off Grandma

Posted: Sep. 15, 2020 1:09 PM PDT

A 38-year-old Nevada City man arrested in Grass Valley on misdemeanor drug and DUI charges is also facing three felonies related to stealing money from his grandmother. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a warrant had been issued for Kristopher Bessent…

Walsh says one of the felony charges was for probation violation stemming from a 2016 conviction for similar activity against his grandmother…

Walsh says Bessent also allegedly was stealing his grandmother’s social security benefits.

