Nevada City Arsonist In Mental Health Program

Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 12:11 AM PDT

After once facing a potential maximum legal exposure of 86 months in prison, for causing structure fires in Nevada City, a local man has been approved for a recently-created mental health diversion program. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says prosecutors initially opposed that option, for 33-year-old Nathan Tomlinson. But then they received supplemental medical reports that showed a history of emotional challenges…

The program was passed by state lawmakers. Wilson says Tomlinson also agreed to a conditional “guilty” or “no contest” plea…

The fires, in January, destroyed a vacant home, across from the Bonanza Market, and also damaged a neighboring commercial office building that was not occupied at the time.

