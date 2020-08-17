Nevada City Awarded SB 1 Funds for Commercial Street Phase 2

Nevada City has udergone a recent transformation on city streets in the historic district as the first phase of sewer and street repairs were completed on Commercial Street just in time to close the street to open an outside eating and shopping area. Now Nevada City has been awarded 200,000 dollars in SB1 funds to complete Phase Two of the project. The city was notified last Thursday. City Engineer Bryan McAlister says the city will match the SB1 funding to do additional upgrades.

McAlister says Phase one of the project did the sewer lines and initial repavement of Commercial Street, the second phase is more above ground work and includes additional streets at the bottom of Commercial.

The project has been in progress since 2017 and McAlister says there were several public woprkshops to gather input on the project in 2018 and 2019.

The public will have an additional chance to provide input at this weeks planning commision meeting.

Lower Commercial Street is currently closed to vehicle traffic while providing more outdoor space for restaurants and retails shops.