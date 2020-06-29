Nevada City Bicycle Classic Postponed Again

It was moved from Father’s Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, and now it’s been postponed again. The Nevada City Bicycle Classic, one of the oldest continuously running events now doesn’t have a date for 2020. Part of the reason is the cycling calendar, there’s still the fact that the state won’t allow large events, and race organizer Duane Strawser says many downtown businesses don’t feel it’s appropriate right now…

Stawser says he’s been asked many times about how strange it was to have no race in June. He says it’s strange everywhere, and noticed that when he went to the soft open of the Miners Foundry…

Strawser says he’s still hopeful that the race can be run some time in September. This year would be the 60th annual.

–gf