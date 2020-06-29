< Back to All News

Nevada City Bicycle Classic Postponed Again

Posted: Jun. 29, 2020 7:07 AM PDT

It was moved from Father’s Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, and now it’s been postponed again. The Nevada City Bicycle Classic, one of the oldest continuously running events now doesn’t have a date for 2020. Part of the reason is the cycling calendar, there’s still the fact that the state won’t allow large events, and race organizer Duane Strawser says many downtown businesses don’t feel it’s appropriate right now…

Listen to Duane Strawser 1

Stawser says he’s been asked many times about how strange it was to have no race in June. He says it’s strange everywhere, and noticed that when he went to the soft open of the Miners Foundry…

Listen to Duane Strawser 2

Strawser says he’s still hopeful that the race can be run some time in September. This year would be the 60th annual.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha