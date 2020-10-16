Nevada City Bringing Back Parking Enforcement

City council members, city staff, and local merchants all believe its time to start enforcing parking regulations in Nevada City again. Wednesday evening Police Chief Chad Ellis presented a proposal to reinstate enforcement, including bringing back two enforcement officers to begin writing warnings and eventually citations, for vehicles illegally parked at meters in the downtown area.

It has been that long since COVID shut down businesses across California, and Nevada City chose to temporarily remove parking restrictions and stop enforcement of parking meter violations by not writing tickets in an effort to help attract locals to shop at businesses in the downtown area. But as COVID restrictions have been loosened, Mayor Erin Minett says she has first-hand experience with parking challenges.

Vice mayor Duane Strawser says many merchants are now complaining because cars are parked in the same spot all day, and shoppers are having difficulty finding a place to park.

Police Chief Chad Ellis says that they will bring enforcement back slowly and it will begin with warnings before moving to citations. Council member Doug Fleming agreed with Strawser’s comments and the slow roll plan. He feels the city has been very generous to this point.

A significant amount of city revenue is generated from parking meters, and illegal parking violations.

Ellis estimates two weeks of warnings after the parking enforcement officers are brought back before actual tickets are issued for violations. .