Nevada City Businesses Can Apply For Fee Waivers

Many businesses are still struggling for financial survival, since the pandemic was declared about two and a half years ago. And in Nevada City, the City Council recently approved a fee waiver program. It allows up to two-thousand dollars in waivers for a variety of categories. Mayor Doug Fleming also sees that as a potential boost for the city’s economy….

It’s anticipated that businesses may use the waivers for such things as installing a new sign, repainting or remodeling, and add-ons. Also, implementing outdoor sidewalk dining and developing an outdoor dining parklet. City Councilmember Gary Peterson also notes that financial impacts to the city shouldn’t be that significant…

Up to 40-thousand dollars in fee waivers are available, but that amount could be increased, if needed. Other fees, taxes, past due fees, or fees already paid, are not eligible for the program.