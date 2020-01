Tonight, six candidates for three seats on the Nevada City City Council will square off in a debate. The candidates forum, organized by the League of Women Voters, is this evening at the Rood Center, rescheduled from January 16th when it snowed. Challengers Richard Ewald, Daniela Fernandez, Douglas Flemming, and Lorraine Allison Reich will join incumbents David Parker and Reinette Senum. The forum begins at 6pm in the Board of Supervisors chambers.

–gf