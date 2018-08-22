Nevada City Cannabis Dispensary Now Open

There are no Bob Marley or Cheech and Chong posters on the walls, no neon signs out front, and no one smoking in the back, but Nevada County’s first medical marijuana dispensary is now open. ‘Elevation 2477’ opened its doors in Nevada City with little fanfare last week, where the South Yuba Club used to be. There was no giant celebration, and no picket signs either. Owner Daniel Batchelor says there’s been very little negativity surrounding his business in a new industry…

Batchelor says all of his product, which comes in several forms including salves and edibles, is grown in California, but not in Nevada County. He says he wants that to change, but has to wait for a cannabis ordinance to support local grows…

If you go driving around looking for the dispensary, you’ll probably miss it. Batchelor says he’s not trying to hide from anyone, but doesn’t want to call unnecessary attention either…

Batchelor says they are doing what they are callng a soft open, so they can test out their computer systems and build inventory. He expects more of a grand opening sometime around Labor Day.

