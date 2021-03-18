Nevada City Caretaker Accused Of Sex Crimes

A Nevada City man has been arrested on felony charges of criminal contact against a woman who had just hired him to take care of her. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant, Sean Scales, says it was reported by the victim from her home in an unincorporated area of Grass Valley…

The 26-year-old Baker was also arrested on lewd and lascivious acts. Scales says he and the woman were not related…

Scales declined to state the victim’s age, for privacy reasons, but did say she was not elderly. He is not aware of any prior related criminal history from Baker as a caretaker.