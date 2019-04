While today may be Good Friday, this year, it’s also Nevada City’s birthday. There will be an informal party this evening at City Hall. Mayor David Parker says there will be at least one guest speaker…

Listen to David Parker 1

And, of course, the main attraction, birthday cake…

Listen to David Parker 2

Parker says it’s just another way to have the community to come together. The birthday celebration starts at 5pm. Nevada City is 163 years old today.

–gf