Nevada City Celebrates Mardi Gras Sunday

The actual Mardi Gras date changes from year to year, but not in Nevada City. The annual parade and street faire is this Sunday. The parade, up Commercial Street, and down Broad Street steps off at 2pm Sunday. Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says the parade is not large, but it’s also not without excitement…

KNCO will be among those tossing the beads to the public. Sometimes the real Mardi Gras, which means Fat Tuesday in French, is in February and sometimes its in March, but in Nevada City, it’s always in the middle of February….

There was no parade last year because of snow. The street faire is from 11 to 4, and again, the parade is at 2.

