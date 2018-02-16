< Back to All News

Nevada City Celebrates Mardi Gras Sunday

Posted: Feb. 16, 2018 7:07 AM PST

It’s the biggest party in Nevada City, or at least one of them. The annual Mardi Gras parade is on Sunday downtown…

It’s put on by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, and Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says as of now, they have about 30 entries signed up, including a lot of music…

The parade starts at 2pm down Broad Street, but there’s more than just the parade…

Parking could be at a premium, so get there early. There is no shuttle available from the Rood Center. Whittlesey says even though the actual Mardi Gras, which is a Tuesday, fluctuates every year, the Nevada City parade will continue to be held on President’s Day weekend.

