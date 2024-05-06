< Back to All News

Nevada City Chamber Awards Announced

May. 6, 2024

Ahead of their 122nd annual ceremonies later this month, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the eleven awards. The awards recognize locals for their time, actions, talents, and dedication, among other attributes. And Chamber Executive Director Stuart Baker says Police Chief Dan Foss will be receiving the Elza Kilroy Award for Outstanding Service…

Foss was hired nearly two years ago, in June of 2022. He also founded a program that assists human trafficking victims. And Baker says this year’s Business Person of the Year is Robert Trent, the founder and executive director of Sierra Commons…

Meanwhile, Fur Traders is the Business of the Year and BrewBilt BrewHaus will receive the New Business of the Year award. Looking at the other recipients: Stoneman Dan Reinhart, now 76 years old, gets the Lifetime Achievement Award for doing most of the town’s stone projects since his arrival. The Community Service Award goes to the local Rotary Club. The Off Broadstreet Theatre gets the Doctor Leland and Sally Lewis Performing Arts Award. Cru Dorsey wins the Doctor Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Arts Award. Musical duo Two Runner is the recipient of the Live Music Award. And the Parsonage 1865 will be recognized with the Stan Halls Architectural Award. The “Long Table” event will be outdoors, on Commercial Street, on Saturday, May 18th.

