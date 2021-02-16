< Back to All News

Nevada City Chamber Awards Announced

Posted: Feb. 16, 2021 12:25 AM PST

The 119th annual awards for outstanding community service to Nevada City have been announced by the Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Board member Jesse Jocks says one of the most prestigious is the Ezra Kilroy award. And this year the recipient is the Nevada County COVID Relief Fund program…

Locks says the Nevada County Arts Council is being honored with the Doctor Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Arts Award…

Photographer, author, hiking guide, archaeologist, and historian Hank Meals is receiving the Dave Irons Lifetime Achievement Award for his efforts in sharing natural history stories of the Yuba River Watershed and educating the community about local trails. The Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum is being recognized with the Stan Halls Architectural Award for an extensive remodel and expansion of Clamper’s Square. And Peter Wilson gets the Live Music Award. And with no awards dinner, due to the pandemic, the Chamber will instead post an online tribute later this month.

