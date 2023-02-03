Nevada City Chamber Awards Dinner Saturday

Since 1902, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has been holding an Installation and Awards Dinner. And this year’s event is Saturday night at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center. Events and Marketing Manager, Lynn Skrukrud, says this year’s recipients represent how unique the business community is. Artist David Parker is this year’s recipient of the prestigious Elza Kilroy Award…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

Longtime City Clerk and business owner, Niel Locke, will receive the Dave Irons Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to the quality of life in Nevada City. Skrukrud says awardees serve as a role model for compassion and service, and are constantly striving to make the world a better place…

click to listen to Lynn Skrukrud

The Doctor Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Arts and Performing Arts Awards will also be handed out. Also, the annual Stan Halls Architectural Award and the W. Lon Cooper New Construction Award. There’s also the Community Service and Business Person of the Year awards. And the Chamber last year added two new awards: Business of the Year and New Business of the Year. New Board of Directors members will also be installed.