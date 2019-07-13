Nevada City Chamber Wants Meter Hikes Rescinded

It was originally designed as a brainstorming meeting regarding concerns about how to implement a parking meter rate hike and how it would affect local businesses. But after only an hour or so of hearing public comments, Friday afternoon, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Board immediately passed a motion to urge the City Council to rescind the plan. The Council passed hiking meter rates from 25 cents to a-dollar an hour, in June. One local resident, Pamela Bradford, says it will hurt tourism…

A local business owner, Peggy Wright, told the Board it could also cost her employees another 880-dollars a month in parking charges…

Most people in attendance also stated that they weren’t even aware of the Council passing the increase. That prompted a strong response from Vice-Mayor Erin Minett…

The City Council is scheduled to discuss the plan again at their next meeting on the 23rd. The plan has not been implemented yet.