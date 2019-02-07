Nevada City Charter School May Close

Nevada City Charter School, which has been open for 23 years, is being recommended for closure by the district administration. The current charter expires on June 30th. The superintendent of the Nevada City School District, Trisha Dellis, has been overseeing operations of the school in recent years. She says academic achievement of the students has dropped far below that of other district public schools…

Dellis says the person who had been overseeing operations retired several years ago. Nevada City Charter School, which is on Hoover Lane, currently has an enrollment of 69 K-8 students. Students are home-schooled and also have two to three days of on-campus classes. Dellis says that format can be challenging…

The closure recommendation will be presented at the District Board of Trustees next meeting Tuesday evening. Dellis says 27 of the students reside within the district and would be eligible to enroll in the district’s other two schools, Deer Creek Elementary and Seven Hills Middle School.