Nevada City City Council Candidates Square Off

Posted: Jan. 28, 2020 7:07 AM PST

Despite being re-scheduled from an earlier date because of snow, turnout was heavy to see six candidates vying for three seats on the Nevada City City Council. Questions covered a wide array of topics, including what were some creative ways to improve the economy. David Parker, who paints, suggested art…

Listen to David Parker

Political newcomer Richard Ewald got laughs when asked about affordable housing–admitting he’s not an expert…

Listen to Richard Ewald

But Lorraine Reich drew ire from the other candidates when she suggested salary cuts be looked at as a way to cut city spending…

Listen to Lorraine Reich

First-time candidate Daniela Fernandez pointed to her activism as an asset to the city, Doug Flemming has experience as a grant writer, and says there’s lots of funding out there, but the city has to find it, and current mayor Reinette Senum thinks a new parking structure can be a money-maker for the city, and that money can then be used to deal with issues like homelessness. All were against the 5-G ordinance, support the cannabis industry in the city, and agreed that renovating the courthouse is vital to the local economy. The forum was held in the Board of Supervisors chambers last night, hosted by the League of Women Voters.

–gf

