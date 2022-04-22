Nevada City City Council Candidates Forum Held

The four candidates for the two open seats on the Nevada City City Council in June covered a lot of ground at a Thursday night forum at the Rood Center. And when pressed about top priorities or projects, two candidates both want more water security. Lou Cici doesn’t want the uncertainty of annual contract negotiations with NID…

Adam Kline would like to see unused wells tapped into…

The lone incumbent in the race is Erin Minnet. Wildfire safety is the most urgent issue for her…

And for Ken Merdinger, a downtown business revival is at the top of his to-do list…

Other issues that came up included the future of the courthouse, the new look and function of Commerical Street, parking, housing, and the fiscal health of Nevada City. The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.