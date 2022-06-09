Nevada City City Council May Have Two Newcomers

With the prospect of two newcomers on the Nevada City City Council, the man with the most votes on election night, Adam Kline, says more workforce housing will be his top priority…

Meanwhile, the man with the second-highest vote total, Lou Ceci, appears to support Kline on the issue. And both also agree that there needs to be fewer empty buildings and building space downtown. But Ceci says creating a community wildfire protection plan will be a vital step in reducing the danger. And he says it shouldn’t just address effective fuels reduction around homes…

Ceci says a more secure water source is also key to the city’s future, including through the Nevada Irrigation District. He says more stable reliable rates are also needed.