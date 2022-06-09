< Back to All News

Nevada City City Council May Have Two Newcomers

Posted: Jun. 8, 2022 5:22 PM PDT

With the prospect of two newcomers on the Nevada City City Council, the man with the most votes on election night, Adam Kline, says more workforce housing will be his top priority…

click to listen to Adam Kline

Meanwhile, the man with the second-highest vote total, Lou Ceci, appears to support Kline on the issue. And both also agree that there needs to be fewer empty buildings and building space downtown. But Ceci says creating a community wildfire protection plan will be a vital step in reducing the danger. And he says it shouldn’t just address effective fuels reduction around homes…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

Ceci says a more secure water source is also key to the city’s future, including through the Nevada Irrigation District. He says more stable reliable rates are also needed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha