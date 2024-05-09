Nevada City City Council To Get Paid

For the first time ever, Nevada City City Councilmembers will be paid. The current Council approved the ordinance, at its recent meeting, that features a very modest amount of around 500 dollars a month. Among supporters in the audience were former Councilmembers. Duane Strawser indicated the job always went well beyond what he did at City Hall, spending a lot of free time talking to constituents, including at the business that he ran…

Lou Cici was the only Councilmember not to vote “yes”, by abstaining. He said his main concern was that getting paid might give incumbents an unfair advantage in future elections…

But Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson agreed that even this small compensation could help remove some financial barriers and make the position more accessible to a wider-range of people with more varied incomes…

The ordinance also pays city planning commissioners 128 dollars a month and public arts commissioners 80 dollars a month. It’s scheduled to go into effect on July first, or the start of the new fiscal year. Grass Valley City Councilmembers receive 300 dollars a month. It’s 275 dollars for the mayor.