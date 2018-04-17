Nevada City Classic Still A Go

The Nevada City Classic Bicycle Race will continue for a 58th year, in June, despite a major sponsor dropping out. Chamber of Commerce president, Matt Marguiles, says they’ve approved a reduced budget of around 15-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Matt Marguiles

It was also announced last year that the event will no longer be held on Father’s Day, due to increasing competition from other events. It will instead take place on the following Sunday. Marguiles says the course will also be changed, but it’ll be a familiar look to longtime attendees…

click to listen to Matt Marguiles

Marguiles says he also hopes this year’s race will attract more riders, because it’s now being held the day after a Reno race that they also sponsor. Starting last year, they also added a one-mile run, the morning prior to the race. And on Saturday evening, there’s a brewfest being held.