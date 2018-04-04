Nevada City Close to Naming New Police Chief

It’s been almost 60 days since Nevada City’s police chief announced his resignation, and the plan was to have a successor in place by then. It looks like that will happen. City Manager Catrina Olson says they are down to three candidates, and conducted some interviews this morning…

Tim Foley said when he announced his retirement in February that he would stick around until he was no longer needed, even if that was a quicker time frame than 60 days. Olson says the new chief will first get that title on an interim basis…

Olson says none of the three candidates are currently with the Nevada City Police Department.

