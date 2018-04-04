< Back to All News

Nevada City Close to Naming New Police Chief

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

It’s been almost 60 days since Nevada City’s police chief announced his resignation, and the plan was to have a successor in place by then. It looks like that will happen. City Manager Catrina Olson says they are down to three candidates, and conducted some interviews this morning…

Listen to Catrina Olson 1

Tim Foley said when he announced his retirement in February that he would stick around until he was no longer needed, even if that was a quicker time frame than 60 days. Olson says the new chief will first get that title on an interim basis…

Listen to Catrina Olson 2

Olson says none of the three candidates are currently with the Nevada City Police Department.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha