Nevada City Confirms and Extends PSPS Emergency Proclamation

Posted: Nov. 7, 2019 5:44 AM PST

The power has been back on for almost a week in Nevada County following the most recent PG and E Public Power Safety Shutoff, but the ramifications of the event have yet to be sorted out. Last Friday, Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum, took proactive measures to try and position the city for any funding that might become available to assist with recovery from the PSPS. City Manager Catrina Olsen explains.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

The council discussed the matter at a Special Meeting on Wednesday evening, and the mayor confirmed that the proclamation is a necessary procedure in order to potentially qualify for funds that may become available.

Listen to Reinette Senum

The County has also taken action and invited both Nevada City and Grass Valley to join forces in sending a message to the California Public Utilities Commission as well as Governor Gavin Newsom. Nevada City approved both the extension of the mayor’s proclamation and signing the joint letter written by county staff.

