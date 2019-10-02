< Back to All News

Nevada City Continues Support of Film Festival

Posted: Oct. 2, 2019 12:09 AM PDT

The Nevada City City Council is continuing to support one of the biggest- if not the biggest- annual event in the city by allowing the Wild and Scenic Film Festival to use city facilities free of charge.
Paul Haas reports…

