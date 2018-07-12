Nevada City Council Changes

Lots of swearing at the latest Nevada City City Council meeting…. But it was not the use of bad language.

Last night two city council members and the police chief were sworn into office.

Erin Minett was sworn in as the newest member of the council and Duane Strawser was sworn in for his third term.

Interim Police Chief Jim Leal also took his oath during the meeting. David McKay was not able to attend and will be sworn in as the City Treasurer at a later date.

Along with the swearing in of newly elected council members and city officials, the City Council also reorganized as it does each July. Duane Strawser, though still on the council, rotates out as Mayor and Vice-Mayor Dave Parker moved into the seat. As a result, a new vice mayor was also selected by the council. Two members, Reinette Senum and Valerie Moberg, met the requirements to be vice mayor. Because Moberg had never been vice mayor it was first presented to her. *

Listen to Valerie Moberg

Council approved the appointment. Newly appointed Mayor Parker briefly addressed the council.

Listen to Dave Parker

Parker also welcomed Erin Minett to the Council and praised Duane Strawser for his experience and wisdom.