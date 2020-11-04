< Back to All News

Nevada City Council Has New Member Soon

Posted: Nov. 4, 2020 1:22 AM PST

It looks as though a former Public Works director is going to be joining the Nevada City Council, to serve out the remainder of Reinette Senum’s term. She resigned earlier this year. Gary Peterson had a comfortable lead over Amy Cobden and Catalina Llanos in last night’s special election. He first came to the city in the 1970’s. But in 2005 he became the Public Works Director of Salinas before retiring recently and moving back here…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

Peterson is also pleased about the apparent passage of Measure M, which lifts the sunset clause for the town’s half-cent sales tax measure…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

Peterson also worked as a firefighter for the U-S Forest Service in the ’70’s.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha