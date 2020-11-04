Nevada City Council Has New Member Soon

It looks as though a former Public Works director is going to be joining the Nevada City Council, to serve out the remainder of Reinette Senum’s term. She resigned earlier this year. Gary Peterson had a comfortable lead over Amy Cobden and Catalina Llanos in last night’s special election. He first came to the city in the 1970’s. But in 2005 he became the Public Works Director of Salinas before retiring recently and moving back here…

Peterson is also pleased about the apparent passage of Measure M, which lifts the sunset clause for the town’s half-cent sales tax measure…

Peterson also worked as a firefighter for the U-S Forest Service in the ’70’s.