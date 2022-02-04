Nevada City Council Race Has New Candidate

The first challenger to announce for one of two open seats on the Nevada City Council has never run for public office before. But Lou Ceci, who’s lived in the town for about six years, says he’s been active in the community. That includes as a volunteer through Feed the Hungry at his church. He owns a small publishing company. He says one of two huge unmet needs is fire prevention. He says despite the current Council’s efforts, he’s seen little progress in the past four years…

Ceci says it’s also imperative that Nevada City secure an adequate water supply, including pushing for more conservation…

Ceci also says he wants to make sure that the courts stay downtown. He says the courts are a huge economic driver, where employees and associated county offices work daily and where jurors can readily access restaurants and other services. The other announced candidate for the City Council race in June is incumbent Erin Minett. Incumbent Duane Strawser has not made a decision yet about running.