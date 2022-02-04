< Back to All News

Nevada City Council Race Has New Candidate

Posted: Feb. 3, 2022 4:54 PM PST

The first challenger to announce for one of two open seats on the Nevada City Council has never run for public office before. But Lou Ceci, who’s lived in the town for about six years, says he’s been active in the community. That includes as a volunteer through Feed the Hungry at his church. He owns a small publishing company. He says one of two huge unmet needs is fire prevention. He says despite the current Council’s efforts, he’s seen little progress in the past four years…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

Ceci says it’s also imperative that Nevada City secure an adequate water supply, including pushing for more conservation…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

Ceci also says he wants to make sure that the courts stay downtown. He says the courts are a huge economic driver, where employees and associated county offices work daily and where jurors can readily access restaurants and other services. The other announced candidate for the City Council race in June is incumbent Erin Minett. Incumbent Duane Strawser has not made a decision yet about running.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha