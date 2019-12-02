City Council’s Monday Meeting Made Public

It’s not very often that a city council holds a meeting early on a Monday morning, but that’s what’s happening in Nevada City today. The council planned on what they call governance training, which was scheduled to be closed to the public, but on Friday, they added an item to the agenda and made the meeting public. In addition to their training session, they will consider changing the date for the next regular meeting, which is planned for Tuesday December 10. Today’s meeting will be at 8:30am at Seaman’s Lodge.

–gf