Nevada City Craft Faire at Methodist Church

Posted: Nov. 25, 2022 6:26 AM PST

One of the premier craft shows in Nevada County returns to the Nevada City United Methodist Church on the top of Broad Street. The church is a focal point of one of the most popular Hallmark films, A Christmas Card, but also host of a spectacular Christmas Craft Faire for three decades. Guild member Christine Barnes says all of the craftspeople are members of the church and create a large selection of items from which to choose.

 

There are also includes expert woodworking items, toys, and cards, many are seasonal, but some are not. An entire section of the sale is dedicated to items that support international crafters that began as a support to refugees. Barnes says there are some fun gifts as well.

 

Some crafters have developed quite a reputation and sellout each year.

 

Along with the crafts there is also an opportunity to purchase lunch while you shop.

 

All proceeds from the local artists and the food go directly to support church efforts and proceeds from the international artists section is split between the artist and the church.
The faire is Friday and Saturday from 10:00 to 4 and noon to 4 on Sunday following church services. Many crafters restock during the faire. No masks are required.

