Nevada City Deciding What To Do With Hirschman’s Trail House

Nevada City is looking at what to do with a dilapidated house that is adjacent to the Hirschman’s Pond Trail off Cement Hill Road. The house is owned by the city and had been occupied by a family for the past 10 years. The renter, provided an extra set of eyes on the trail, as well as keeping homeless people from occupying the building. According to City Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis, the building, at no fault of the renter, is in very poor condition and she is recommending tearing down the structure. Cost for rehabilitation is over 100,000 dollars and tearing it down would only cost 15000 dollars. The prior renter, Robert Trent, confirms the building is not salvagable.

Listen to Robert Trent

The city, and nearby residents, would like to keep a caretaker onsite, and provide a low cost rental but to do that they will need to either rehab the current building or bring in a replacement. Council member Gary Petersen wants one final evaluation of the current structure will take place Friday afternoon before making the final recommendation. Vice Duane Strawser supported that choice.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Establishing a community garden along with the small rental is also part of the discussion as an additional use of the property. In a separate, but related agenda item, the city is partnering with non-profit Color Me Human in order to establish the garden.