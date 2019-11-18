Nevada City DUI Driver In Critical Condition

A Nevada City woman not only suffered major injuries from a solo vehicle crash over the past weekend but has also been arrested for drunk driving. CHP Officer James Cornwall says 35-year-old Sandy Leonard was driving on Willow Valley Road Saturday evening…

click to listen to Officer Cornwall

Cornwall says Leonard was trapped inside her car and it took firefighters 25-30 minutes to extricate her. She was last reported to be in “critical” condition. He says when a drunk driver has significant injuries, it limits the normal field sobriety test…

click to listen to Officer Cornwall

Horizontal gaze nystagmus refers to an involuntary jerking of the eyes, as the eyes gaze toward the side. In addition to being involuntary, the person experiencing it is unaware of its occurrence. Cornwall says it only occurs naturally to four-percent of the U.S. population and he’s only observed it in association with being under the influence of alcohol.