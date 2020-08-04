Nevada City Elementary to Start With Students

A second school district in western Nevada County is electing to open the school year with students on campus, but it was not an unanimous decision. Monday evening, the Nevada City Elementary School District boad voted to begin the year witha hybrid option as well as a distance education option for its TK through 8th grade students. Following a presentation, on new distance education policys and the introduction of a hybrid on-campus model, from Superintendent Monica Daugherty, the board voted 3-2 in favor of opening school with a hybrid model. Daugherty was confident her staff could open school safely and effectively by proceeding with caution.

There was public comment both for and against opening with a student on campus model. Community health and safety the primary reason for not having students on campus. Daugherty believes her slow by design approach allows for safety to be at the forefront as students, teachers, and families become familiar with daily procedures.

The board also gave Daugherty the flexibility to decide to go to a full distance education model if she feel that is the best call at that time.

Two board members were for starting with the hybrid approach and two were against. The board president was the deciding vote.