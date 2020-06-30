< Back to All News

Nevada City Expected to Pass Mask Resolution

Posted: Jun. 30, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

It’s a special meeting of the Neavda City City Council tonight. City Manager Catrina Olson says there’s only one action item on the agenda…

Listen to Catrina Olson 1

There will also be a presentation by the Nevada County Health and Human Services Director, and the reading of public comment that has been sent in since the last meeting. Comments poured in after Mayor Reinette Senum posted on her personal Facebook page that being required to wear masks “was not really a law”. Olson told KNCO yesterday that most of the public comment from that meeting has been written into the record already…

Listen to Catrina Olson 2

The meeting starts at 6pm. It will be done by video conference, but will be streamed live and televised on the local government channel–Cable Channel 17.

–gf

