Nevada City Exploring One-way Traffic

Nevada City is investigating ways to make parts of the city more pedestrian friendly and police and fire personnel are interested in the effects one-way traffic will have in the historic district. As part of the work, the city is temporarily changing traffic directions on two streets in the area. Assistant City Engineer Bill Falconi says they studied traffic patterns on Commercial Street between Union Alley and Pine Street.

The experiment will convert Commercial Street to one-way traffic going uphill. Commercial Street is already one-way uphill from Pine up to the merge with Broad. A major change to traffic is for cars on Pine St going from Broad to Commercial will either have to cross Commercial and go to the next street or make a left turn on to Commercial. There will be a learning curve.

The second one-way change will be on York Street between Broad and Commercial. The pilot program will be in effect for 90 days. The intent of the traffic experiment is to see if traffic can be efficiently routed to accomodate sidewalk and other modifications that will increase walking areas and places for the public to sit.

A recent traffic study shows: There is roughly an equal amount of traffic in each direction on Commercial St with 20-75 vehicles per hour. Numerous pedestrians cross at mid-block (not at crosswalks) with 10-80 pedestrian crossings per hour.