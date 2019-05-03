< Back to All News

Nevada City Exploring One-way Traffic

Posted: May. 3, 2019 3:11 AM PDT

Nevada City is investigating ways to make parts of the city more pedestrian friendly and police and fire personnel are interested in the effects one-way traffic will have in the historic district. As part of the work, the city is temporarily changing traffic directions on two streets in the area. Assistant City Engineer Bill Falconi says they studied traffic patterns on Commercial Street between Union Alley and Pine Street.

Listen to Bill Falconi

The experiment will convert Commercial Street to one-way traffic going uphill. Commercial Street is already one-way uphill from Pine up to the merge with Broad. A major change to traffic is for cars on Pine St going from Broad to Commercial will either have to cross Commercial and go to the next street or make a left turn on to Commercial. There will be a learning curve.  

Bill Falconi

The second one-way change will be on York Street between Broad and Commercial. The pilot program will be in effect for 90 days. The intent of the traffic experiment is to see if traffic can be efficiently routed to accomodate sidewalk and other modifications that will increase walking areas and places for the public to sit.

A recent traffic study shows: There is roughly an equal amount of traffic in each direction on Commercial St with 20-75 vehicles per hour. Numerous pedestrians cross at mid-block (not at crosswalks) with 10-80 pedestrian crossings per hour.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha