Nevada City Film Festival Begins 19th Run

Posted: Aug. 23, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

The 19th Annual Nevada City Film Festival gets underway this evening. This year’s edition features over a hundred movies at three different venues in the city. There are eleven different feature films, plus dozens of short subjects which are organized into different programs. Festival Director Jesse Locks says each session will give you a lot of different experiences…

Listen to Jesse Locks 1

The Opening Night feaure is Easy Rider, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Celebrity photographer Timothy White will give a talk called Motorcycles and the Counterculture. That’s tonight at the Nevada Theater. This year, there will be a midnight horror movie called Satanic Panic. Locks says the festival closes with a film called Desolution Center…

Listen to Jesse Locks 2

There’s also Best of the Fest, which will be outdoors at Pioneer Park, with award winners and some other surprises. The festival runs through August 30.

–gf

