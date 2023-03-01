< Back to All News

Nevada City Film Festival Could Be Top 10 Again

Posted: Mar. 1, 2023 12:23 AM PST

The Nevada City Film Festival is once again putting the town on the map. Director Jesse Locks says it’s been nominated for USA Today’s 2023 Ten Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for a second time. She says they finished third in 2020. Locks says original and unique selections are always important considerations…

Also included on the list is such iconic film festivals as Sundance and Telluride, along with smaller niche festivals. Locks says the national recognition also helps enhance Nevada City’s reputation as a filmmaker destination…

Locks says the USA Today Travel Media Group sites rank among the top ten most-visited in North America. You can actually vote once a day for the run of the contest, which ends on March 20th. And, so far, the Nevada City Film Festival is ranked fourth. The winners will be announced on March 31st. Since 2001, Locks says the festival has brought top independent films, music, and comedy. This year’s festival has been moved up from the usual end of summer go June 25 through the 27th.

