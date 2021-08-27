Nevada City Film Festival Goes Virtual Again

The 21st Annual Nevada City Film Festival begins a 16-day run today, August 27th. And, earlier this summer, organizers were looking forward to it returning to the traditional in-person event. But with another COVID surge, like a year ago, it’ll be a virtual event for the second straight year. Just last week, it was mentioned in a joint announcement, with five other venues, that they would require proof of vaccination or negative tests for attendance, along with mask mandates, but no other changes. But Festival Director Jesse Locks says they decided to cancel all theatrical showings…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

Locks points out that around 80-percent of attendees and participants come from 50 or miles away. She also says outdoor showings could also be problematic, because of wildfire smoke. But she says there will still be a normal number of film offerings, or around 80…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

The online offerings will be available through Sunday, September 12th. Meanwhile, any events with 500 to 25-hundred attendees must impose these restrictions, starting Friday, August 27th, with no activities being allowed if it goes over that number.