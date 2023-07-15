Nevada City Film Festival Is Among 25 Coolest

Another accolade for the Nevada City Film Festival. Moviemaker Magazine, considered the leading industry publication, recently named it one of the “25 Coolest”. Festival Executive Director, Jesse Locks, quoted the magazine as saying “magic abounds in this California mountain town festival, nicknamed the Sundance of the Sierra”, unquote. But she also mentions that the total visiting experience is also important…

Locks also notes that three of the committee members who did the judging have above-normal first-hand knowledge of the festival here…

Locks says it’s the second time the festival made the “Coolest” list. And earlier this year, it was also number-nine on USA Today’s 10 Best list. It’s also been named one of the top 50 festivals “Worth the Submission Fee”. This year’s event, held a month ago, featured 70 films and welcomed 40 filmmakers.